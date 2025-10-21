"That makes me really lonely" - Marat Grigorian touches on the challenges of finding love as a professional fighter

Three-time kickboxing world champion Marat Grigorian opened up about the personal sacrifices that come with life as an elite combat sports athlete.The 33-year-old Armenian striker faces promotional newcomer Rukiya Anpo in a featherweight kickboxing bout at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16.In an exchange with ONE Championship ahead of fight night, the former two-time ONE featherweight kickboxing world title challenger reflected on the loneliness that often accompanies a fighter's journey at the highest level.&quot;In my private life, there's nothing much, really. I am alone. I've already been alone for such a long time. I'm a single man, and that makes me really lonely,&quot; Marat Grigorian told the world's largest martial arts organization.&quot;I'm always trying to find that someone special in my life, but it's very difficult. Finding someone who can support you as a fighter, understand you, be behind you, and so on, it's hard.&quot;The Hemmers Gym affiliate's honest admission highlights a reality many professional fighters face. More often than not, it truly is a lonely road.The demanding lifestyle of constant training camps, travel, and the physical toll of competition often makes it challenging to maintain personal relationships.For someone like Marat Grigorian, who has competed at the elite level for years and faced the sport's best—including reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing king Superbon, Chingiz Allazov, and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong—the dedication required to stay at the top can come at a significant personal cost.As he prepares to face Anpo, the 34-year-old carries not only the weight of maintaining his elite status but also the hope of finding balance between his professional ambitions and personal fulfillment. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMarat Grigorian cannot wait to throw down with Rukiya Anpo in JapanWhile he's hoping to find the love of his life somewhere down the road, Marat Grigorian has not lost sight of his next career test inside the Ariake Arena on November 16.The Antwerp-based fighter remains 100 percent focused on beating Anpo. Despite all the trash talk the pair have shared since the press conference last month, the 34-year-old is eager to welcome Anpo to the global stage of ONE Championship.&quot;He's good, strong, and a former champ. I will welcome him to ONE. I was also a former K-1 champion like him,&quot; the Armenian warrior told the promotion.The Hemmers Gym athlete has racked up a 5-3 run since joining ONE Championship in 2020. He has five victories against Ivan Kondratev, Andy Souwer, Tayfun Ozcan, Sitthichai, and Abdelali Zahidi.His defeats, meanwhile, came at the hands of Superbon twice and Chingiz Allazov.Could he get his hand raised against Anpo in Japan? Let us know below!Tickets for ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri can be purchased here. How-to-watch details are available at watch.onefc.com.