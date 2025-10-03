  • home icon
  • "That makes no sense" - Alex Pereira responds to Tom Aspinall questioning his resume ahead of Magomed Ankalaev title rematch

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Oct 03, 2025 09:28 GMT
Alex Pereira (left) responds to Tom Aspinall
Alex Pereira (left) responds to Tom Aspinall's (right) recent comments. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Alex Pereira recently issued a response to Tom Aspinall questioning his resume as a professional fighter. The Brazilian pointed out how he's found success in the UFC despite his kickboxing background putting him at a disadvantage against veteran MMA fighters.

For context, Aspinall recently claimed that Pereira was handed stylistically favorable matchups on his road to the top during an interview with TNT Sports, and said:

"I think the matchups were quite favorable to him up until [Ankalaev]. I think the threat that Ankalaev brings in, him being a southpaw, him controlling the range really well, and him just with the threat of the takedowns [is too much for Pereira]. Even in the first fight we didn't really see him really go for the takedowns too much, but I think just the threat being there, I think stylistically he's a bad matchup for Pereira, and I wouldn't be surprised if he does it again."
During his UFC 320 media day interview, Pereira responded to Aspinall's comments and said:

"We're talking about the biggest organization in the world. I'm a guy who comes from kickboxing. I had no grappling experience. [I had] Little experience in MMA. We're talking about the highest level of the sport. If you were to put the worst guy in the UFC against me, I would be at a disadvantage [in MMA], so that makes no sense." [H/t: MMA Junkie]
Alex Pereira previews upcoming Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane heavyweight title fight

Ahead of his upcoming title rematch against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320 this weekend, Alex Pereira shared his thoughts on the upcoming Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane fight at UFC 321 in October.

During a media scrum (via @MMAFighting on X), 'Poatan' opined that Gane will be a unique challenge for Aspinall to overcome and said:

"It's a tough fight, you know. Tom is a complete fighter, but I do feel like he's fought a lot of aggressive guys, and I think Gane is a guy who's gonna do a lot of moving, and he's gonna be a little more cautious, and that moving around might frustrate Tom. First, second, third round, maybe Tom can't find Ciryl Gane, I think it's gonna be a different fight."
Edited by Nishant Zende.
