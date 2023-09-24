"That should be mandatory" - Twitter gets behind ex-UFC fighter Chris Leben sitting as a judge on Las Vegas card

MMA Twitter has got behind former UFC fighter Chris Leben sitting as a judge on the promotion's Las Vegas card.

Judges in the sport of MMA have always been a hot topic. Moreover, following the recent controversial scoring in the main event of Noche UFC, it has gone to another level. As a result, there has been an outburst on social media regarding the judges in the sport.

However, the MMA community seems to back the idea of former fighters acting as judges during fights. MMA journalist Chamatkar Sandhu took to Twitter to reveal that former UFC fighter Chris Leben was a judge at UFC Fight Night 228 last night. He said:

"File this under things you love to see in MMA: Former UFC fighter Chris Leben as a judge in Nevada"

Reacting to the same, the MMA community has filed Twitter with their positive remarks for the move. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"That should be a mandatory, judges should be actual martial artists."

"Definitely need more of this!!!! former fighters turned judges!!!!"

"Even better I'm sure he will be open to explaining the scorecard if needed."

When did Chris Leben retire from MMA?

Leben retired from the sport of MMA back in 2014 after suffering four consecutive losses in the UFC and cited his losing streak and the risk of serious injury as the reason for his retirement. After two years away from competition, it was revealed that he had signed a deal with Bellator MMA.

However, after undergoing physical tests, Chris Leben was halted by doctors from competing again because of a heart condition. He was later cleared by his doctors in 2018 and made his bare-knuckle boxing debut at BKFC the following year.

After securing a BKFC record of 2-1, Leben had his retirement fight in February 2021 against Quentin Henry. The former UFC fighter finished his opponent in the very first round. Since then, he has been working as a professional referee and judge in California and recently received his license from the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC).