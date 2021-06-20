"The Irish left, made differently" - Chris Leben claims he and Conor McGregor are ready for war at UFC 264

Former UFC fighter Chris Leben is pumped for the UFC 264 main event. Irishman Conor McGregor fights Dustin Poirier for the third time after they both knocked each other out once. Leben is an American citizen, but some of his family comes from Ireland.

Leben took to Twitter to announce that he would be present at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, for UFC 264. Leben and Conor McGregor are not only from the same country but also share a similar finishing move.

Leben was known for the explosive knockout power in his left hand, just like Conor. He alluded to that in the tweet and said that he'd be ready for the war at UFC 264 with his left fist clenched shut.

Something in our blood. The Irish left, made differently. It touches them, they sleep. I’ll be at 264, fire in my blood, left fist clinched ready for war 👊🏻@TheNotoriousMMA @ufc pic.twitter.com/rIt23peIzc — Chris Leben (@ChrisLebenMMA) June 20, 2021

Chris Leben, the former holder of the inaugural WEC middleweight championship, has been a part of the MMA world for a long time. He was also the winner of the first-ever Ultimate Fighter and won the finale via knockout after putting Jason Thacker away with a signature left.

This sparked a four-fight winning streak, but Leben finally lost his first fight in the UFC against Anderson Silva. Chris Leben fought in the UFC for seven more years before leaving the organization in 2013. However, he found considerable success in the world of bare-knuckle boxing after he retired from MMA.

Chris Leben and his brilliant bare-knuckle boxing career

Chris Leben never fought in MMA again after leaving the UFC in 2013. However, he joined the World Bare Knuckle Fighting Federation and fought on their debut card, knocking out Phil Baroni in 80 seconds.

Chris Leben joined the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and fought three times there, winning two and losing one. He fought his final fight against Quentin Henry and knocked him out in the first round, subsequently retiring from all forms of combat sports.

However, he did say that he would come back from retirement for a fight against Jake Paul. Chris Leben vs. Jake Paul would be one hell of a fight if it ever happens.

