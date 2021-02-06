BKFC KnuckleMania full results: Britain Hart, Paige VanZant, Chris Leben, Dat Nguyen, and others put on brilliant bare-knuckle boxing show

The much-awaited bare-knuckle boxing debut of MMA superstar and former UFC fighter Paige VanZant took place at BKFC KnuckleMania. VanZant faced Britain Hart in the main event of BKFC KnuckleMania which transpired at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida, on February 5th, 2021.

BKFC KnuckleMania full results:

BKFC KnuckleMania preliminary card:

1. Travis Thompson def. Dave Morgan via TKO at 0:22 of Round 2

2. Jarod Grant def. Brandon Lambert via KO at 1:11 of Round 3

BKFC KnuckleMania main card:

1. Britain Hart def. Paige VanZant via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46)

2. Dat Nguyen def. Johnny Bedford via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)

3. Chris Leben def. Quentin Henry via KO at 1:07 of Round 1

4. Martin Brown def. Zach Zane via TKO at 1:28 of Round 2

5. Lorenzo Hunt def. Rob Morrow via KO at 2:00 of Round 4

6. John Chalbeck def. Greg Bono via KO at 0:20 of Round 3

7. Haim Gozali def. John McAllister via KO at 1:08 of Round 2

8. Dillon Cleckler def. Chris Jensen via KO at 0:24 of Round 1

9. Taylor Starling def. Charisa Sigala via unanimous decision (50-43, 50-43, 49-44)

BKFC KnuckleMania – The buildup to Paige VanZant vs. Britain Hart

Paige VanZant’s most recent MMA fight came at UFC 251 in July 2020. The said fight witnessed VanZant suffer a first-round submission loss at the hands of Amanda Ribas. VanZant then parted ways with the UFC and signed a multi-fight contract with BKFC.

Meanwhile, Paige VanZant’s BKFC KnuckleMania opponent Britain Hart has been hailed by many as an ideal opponent for VanZant’s debut in the sport of bare-knuckle boxing. Hart is incredibly durable, has an aggressive fighting style, and many expected her to be a great test for Paige VanZant.

Britain Hart holds a record of 1-2 in BKFC and 4-4-3 in professional boxing. Hart’s most recent fight saw her score a fourth-round TKO win over Randine Elkholm at BKFC 14 in November 2020. And considering her boxing chops, it isn't a surprise that she ended up winning the bout.