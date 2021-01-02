Paige VanZant's next opponent: Who is Britain Hart?

Britain Hart is a boxer and bare-knuckle fighter who will fight former UFC star Paige VanZant. The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship veteran has had three fights with the promotion, having lost the first two and getting a victory in her last bout, in November 2020.

MMA Fighting confirmed the news with BKFC president David Feldman. The bout is scheduled to take place on February 5 in Tampa, Florida, the venue for the event is yet to be announced.

Hart had voiced her wish to face VanZant twice before and now will have her wish granted. Picking up her first bare-knuckle fight in 2018, Hart only achieved her first win recently when she knocked out Randine Eckholm in the fourth round of their scrap.

After the first victory in her bare-knuckle fighting career, Hart seized her moment to challenge the new promotion's star. She would make a second call-out to VanZant during the broadcast of BKFC 15.

Hart has a more successful record in her boxing career, with four wins, three draws, and three losses. The 30-year-old American competes in the featherweight division in BKFC.

"It was the opportunity I was excited about. I have been a fan of their sport, and it is something that I'm really going to be able to show off my striking," said Paige VanZant in an interview with MMA Fighting after signing her contract with BKFC. "If you look at my MMA career, my biggest downfall has been my jiu-jitsu, and my striking has been my passion. I'm so excited to show that off."

VanZant signed a four-fight contract with BKFC after her deal with the UFC ran out last July. The former UFC star made nine appearances in the promotion. She left the octagon victorious on five occasions, suffering defeats on the other four.

Paige VanZant's last UFC fight

The former UFC flyweight contender made her last appearance in UFC 251. The event took place on July 21 in the UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

Paige VanZant lost for the fourth time in her UFC career after being submitted by Amanda Ribas in the late stages of the first round. This was the third time - out of four - that VanZant lost via submission.

Having joined the promotion back in 2014, Paige VanZant was one of the most popular UFC women's fighters. She decided to move on to a new challenge with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship after not renewing her contract with her previous employers.

BKFC has been a common destination for UFC athletes who leave the promotion. Besides Paige VanZant, other UFC fighters who have joined the bare-knuckle promotion include names like Artem Lobov, Jason Knight, Ricco Rodriguez, and Chris Leben.