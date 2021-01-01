Paige VanZant has a date booked for her Bare Knuckle FC debut

Former UFC star Paige VanZant is set to make her debut in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship on February 5, 2021.

In a recent social media post, VanZant confirmed that she has signed a fight agreement with Bare Knuckle FC, and will be competing in the promotion for the first time on the date mentioned above.

VanZant, 26, was released from the UFC after her fight against Amanda Ribas at UFC 251 in July. "12 Gauge" signed a four-bout contract with Bare Knuckle FC in the following month, and had been looking for an opponent since then.

VanZant is not the only former UFC star to have joined Bare Knuckle FC. Notable fighters like Joe Riggs, Bec Rawlings and Artem Lobov, who have fought in the UFC before, are also competing in Bare Knuckle FC.

Who will Paige VanZant face in her debut?

UFC Fight Night: Herrig v VanZant

Though Paige VanZant's opponent has not been officially announced yet, she will likely be going up against Britian Hart, according to MMA Fighting. Hart, a professional boxer, enjoys a 1-2 record in Bare Knuckle FC, with the sole victory coming in her last fight against Randine Elkholam in November 2020.

VanZant made her UFC debut in 2014 against Kailin Curran and went on a three-fight win streak before suffering a loss at the hands of Rose Namajunas. She rebounded with a victory against Bec Rawlings but would succumb to a pair of defeats in her next two outings. VanZant then defeated Rachael Ostovich and fell short against Amanda Ribas in what would be her last UFC fight.

However, what remains to be seen now is whether VanZant would be able to hang in with the best at Bare Knuckle FC or not. The 26-year-old had previously admitted that she is not necessarily known for her grappling skills, and that she has a knack for striking efficiency. At Bare Knuckle FC, the fighters cannot throw elbows, kicks, or knees, and the rules are largely similar to boxing.

With that said, VanZant would surely need to enhance her boxing skills to find success at Bare Knuckle FC.