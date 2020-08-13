Paige VanZant signs for Bare Knuckle FC

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant is headed to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships as her next venture.

The former UFC Flyweight last competed in the promotion at UFC 251 and following the expiration of her contract, rumors had strongly suggested that Paige VanZant would end up signing with Bellator MMA. However, that isn't the case to be and VanZant is now set to go bare-knuckle in the fight game.

Initially reported by ESPN, Paige VanZant, on Wednesday, posted a picture of her signing a contract, stating that "she's about to change the game" and also promising that fight news was coming soon.

That news is now official, as Paige VanZant is headed to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships.

Paige VanZant headed to BKFC instead of Bellator MMA

Prior to her departure from UFC, Paige VanZant was arguably a vital member of the UFC roster and was among one of the most popular female fighters in the promotion, and not just in the UFC Flyweight Division.

Throughout her UFC career, VanZant had shared the Octagon against the likes of Amanda Ribas, Rachael Ostovich, and even fought Jessica Rose-Clark in the Flyweight Division.

In the UFC Strawweight Division, Paige VanZant also holds notable wins over the likes of Felice Herrig, Alex Chambers, and even Bec Rawlings, who is a popular figure from the Bare Knuckle FC world.

Advertisement

In the aftermath of her UFC departure though, it was expected of VanZant to sign for Bellator MMA and Scott Coker's promotion. One of the primary reasons being the fact tha VanZant's husband, Austin Vanderford is also signed to Bellator MMA, as of now.

In modern times, Artem Lobov, who is a former UFC featherweight, also signed for Bare Knuckle FC. As far as VanZant is concerned, it now remains to be seen when she makes her BKFC debut and who she will be facing in her first fight.