"That might have 100,000 people in Attendance" - Fans react as major development unfolds in Dmitry Bivol vs. Artur Beterbiev trilogy fight

The trilogy bout between Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev was reportedly scheduled to take place in November 2025. However, a significant development regarding the fight has captured the attention of fans and sparked their reactions.
Mike Coppinger, a senior insider for Ring Magazine, has reported that both Bivol and Beterbiev are eager to face each other in Russia. As a result, Boxing supremo Turki Alalshikh, who played a key role in organizing the first two matches between the two boxers, has approved this plan, leading to a delay in the fight for the time being.
Check out the post below:
Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @ringmagazine's post on Instagram to share their reactions, with one user writing:
"Oh Wow! So Bivol vs. Beterbiev in Russia would be HUGE! That might have 100,000 people in Attendance @ringmagazine"
Others commented:
"Why are they making, and spending big money, on fights we don’t want to see 🤦🏻♂️"
"Trilogy in Russia makes complete sense, respect to Turki [Alalshikh] for not going on a power trip and letting it happen, the trilogy will be worth the wait."
"So who would promote/organise it?"
"So good to see them want to fight back in their home country."
Check out more fan reactions below:
International Boxing Federation reportedly orders Dmitry Bivol to face Michael Eifert
As Dmitry Bivol was eyeing a trilogy bout against Artur Beterbiev, the International Boxing Federation (IBF) has reportedly ordered Bivol, the light heavyweight champion, to defend his title against the number one-ranked contender, Michael Eifert.
Previously, the IBF ordered Artur Beterbiev to face Eifert after Beterbiev's victory over Bivol in October 2024. However, the 40-year-old was later granted an exception to rematch Bivol, as that fight was for the undisputed championship.
In February 2025, Bivol avenged his loss to Beterbiev. Now, the 34-year-old has been ordered to defend his IBF title against Eifert, who has a record of 13 wins and 1 loss.
If Bivol shows no interest in facing Eifert, he may have to vacate his IBF light heavyweight title, similar to what recently happened with his WBC title.