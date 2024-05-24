"That was nonstop action" - Kade Ruotolo's electriying world title win over Uali Kurzhev has fans gasping for air

BJJ superstar Kade Ruotolo has every fan gasping for air after re-watching his electrifying world title win against Uali Kurzhev at ONE on Prime Video 3.

The 21-year-old phenom came into the Circle with the confidence of a jiu-jitsu veteran when he stood across from his Russian opponent in his debut year.

Kade's speed advantage was obvious from the start, never stopping to come forward to sneak in the offense.

Kurzhev for his part, played defense nearly the entire match, often getting tied up in dire situations as Kade scrambled from one quick submission attempt to the next.

Eventually, Kade would lock in the fast heel hook to force the tap out and become the first-ever ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion.

The insane reaction from the fans hasn't changed one bit since Kade's throwback fight went viral on YouTube this week. One fan described the young champ's electrifying performance as the "best they've seen in a long time."

Fan reactions

So before Kade returns to the ring to make his long-awaited MMA debut on June 7 at ONE 167, remember his slick submission skills against Sambo world champion Uali Kurzhev below:

ONE 167 will be available to watch live and for free in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

"I'm not taking anybody lightly" - Kade Ruotolo is preparing for an all-out war against Blake Cooper ahead of debut match

Kade Ruotolo - and all his fans alike - are anticipating nothing but an all-out brawl between him and fellow American fighter Blake Copper at Impact Arena in Bangkok.

Although much of Ruotolo's skills remain a mystery, he is not known to put on disappointing performances. He's as tough and as agile as they come. but then again his chin has never once been tested.

Nevertheless, Kade will fight fire with fire. Going into his debut match, he also expects Blaker Cooper to do the same.

Speaking to ONE, Kade said:

"I've already watched his last ONE Championship performance. I'm definitely not taking anybody lightly. He has some heavy hands and good wrestling. He's a scrapper. Anyone from Hawaii is a scrapper."