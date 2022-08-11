"That would be one of the ways" - Joe Rogan questions if Elon Musk's Neuralink will use DMT to achieve mood alteration

Joe Rogan has speculated whether Elon Musk and his company Neuralink will utilize DMT when creating microchips that can be inserted into the human brain.

On the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), the 54-year-old welcomed professor Rick Strassman. Strassman is a professor of psychology and holds a fellowship in clinical psychopharmacology.

During the podcast, the pair discussed Elon Musk and his Neuralink software, which aims to create microchips that can be implanted into the human brain. Rogan joked that humans would soon have an application on their phones to control their emotions.

The JRE host said:

"When they start doing stuff like Neuralink and they insert wires into your brain. When you'll have an app on your phone that can control your brain and your mood. It seems like that would be one of the ways they [Elon Musk] could do it."

Rogan is a big advocate for DMT and its medicinal benefits. The psychedelic drug is still considered Class A in most countries of the world, but some states in the US have either decriminalized the use of the drug or allowed its use in special circumstances.

Joe Rogan reacts to Nate Diaz accepting fight with Khamzat Chimaev

MMA fans around the world were left stunned when the UFC announced that Nate Diaz's final fight of his contract would be against the No.3-ranked welterweight Khamzat Chimaev.

The Chechen-born Swede is one of the UFC's hottest prospects and scariest talents on the roster. 'Borz' has dismantled every fighter he has stepped into the cage with and earned either a Performance or Fight of the Night bonus in each of his appearances so far.

Rogan, who is a huge fan of both fighters, expressed his surprise that Diaz accepted the fight when it was reported that the Stockton fighter had declined to face 'Borz' last month.

Speaking on This Past Weekend with host Theo Von, Joe Rogan said:

"Khamzat [Chimaev] is a f**king assassin. Khamzat is a terrifying human being. He's terrifying, he's really good. He's really good and really big. You should be [scared]. Khamzat's a murderer. I mean, when he gets into that octagon, he's seek and destroy. He's a dangerous man."

The UFC color commentator added:

"Nate [Diaz] asked for that fight! Nate wanted to fight Francis Ngannou. Nate is as game as a human being has ever been. That dude is wild."

