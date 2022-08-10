"Khamzat is a f***in' assassin. Khamzat is a terrifying human being" - Joe Rogan claims Nate Diaz is 'as game as a human being has ever been' to ask for Chimaev fight

Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz are set to meet in the octagon at UFC 279 in what is expected to be a riotous matchup. There was a lot of surprise amongst fans upon the fight's announcement.

UFC commentator and media personality Joe Rogan expressed his own surprise at Diaz agreeing to fight the dangerous Chimaev. On This Past Weekend with Theo Von, Rogan said:

"Khamzat [Chimaev] is a f**king assasin. Khamzat is a terrifying human being. He's terrifying, he's really good. He's really good and really big. You should be [scared]. Khamzat's a murderer. I mean, when he gets into that octagon, he's seek and destroy. He's a dangerous man."

Rogan appreciated Diaz's courage in accepting the fight:

"Nate [Diaz] asked for that fight! Nate wanted to fight Francis Ngannou. Nate is as game as a human being has ever been. That dude is wild."

For Diaz, who is on his way out of the UFC with an expiring contract, Chimaev is not the easiest opponent to face.

'Borz' has been on a tear since arriving in the UFC with five wins on the trot. His first four wins were finishes that earned him Performance of the Night bonuses. The Swede's last fight against Gilbert Burns was a decision victory. The fight was fierce enough to win Fight of the Night.

Nate Diaz might fight his last UFC fight against Khamzat Chimaev

However difficult the fight may be, Nate Diaz and his brother Nick Diaz have a reputation for being the toughest in the business and you simply cannot expect them to back down.

Nate Diaz won The Ultimate Fighter 5 and has fought in the UFC since 2007. 26 of his 33 professional fights have been in the famed octagon with multiple highs and lows over the years.

Diaz is a cult hero and a fan favorite and has entertained the MMA world every time he has stepped into the octagon. He is tied with Frankie Edgar for the most Fight of the Night bonuses in the UFC at eight.

Joe Rogan, who has seen Diaz over the years and has been a part of many iconic interviews with him, is no stranger to Diaz's resilience. He said:

"Nate [Diaz] is an amazing fighter and has been for a long time. I mean, you can go way back. Nate has been submitting and beating people for a long time. He's a tough motherf**ker."

Diaz has been looking to fight YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul for a while now and hopes that a release from his UFC contract will help him pursue the same.

Check out Joe Rogan's comments on This Past Weekend:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Cunningham