“That plan worked out perfectly” - Yuya Wakamatsu pleased with world title winning display vs. Adriano Moraes at ONE 172

Yuya Wakamatsu's plan at ONE 172 worked out perfectly.

'Little Piranha' walked into the iconic Saitama Super Arena as an underdog in the eyes of many. Less than a round later, he walked out a world champion, defeating eight-time titleholder Adrian Moraes via TKO to claim the ONE flyweight MMA world championship.

Speaking with My Navi News, Wakamatsu shared some insight into his game plan and the perfect execution of said plan that earned him his first 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold:

"My plan was to clinch, hit him on the inside, push him away, and continue striking. That plan worked out perfectly."

With the win, Wakamatsu extended his unbeaten streak to four in a row and avenged his loss against Moraes at the promotion's 10th-anniversary showcase ONE X in March 2022.

Now sitting atop the flyweight MMA division, 'Little Piranha' will have a slew of contenders lining up and looking for their shot at the throne.

Yuya Wakmatsu vows to do his best to defend his throne

As they say in the MMA game, becoming a world champion is one thing. Staying a champion is a whole different ball game.

Now that Yuya Wakamatsu has climbed to the top of the mountain, the Japanese star will do everything it takes to ensure the gold stays wrapped around his waist for as long as possible. He said on Instagram:

"From now on, as a champion, I will be even stricter on myself than before, and I will do my best to defend the throne while having fun. Thank you so much to everyone for your support!"

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

