"That is so rigged" - Fans question Cris Cyborg's stunning first-round knockout win over Kelsey Wickstrum  

Former UFC women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg recently fought in her third professional boxing match against American lightweight boxer Kelsey Wickstrum.

The two headliner World Fighting Championship's WFC 163 in a six-round bout. However, Cyborg only needed the first round to emerge the victor in her third straight boxing match. Only one minute and 21 seconds into their fight, Cyborg connected an overhand right sweetly to the temple of Wickstrum and ended the bout.

Check out Cyborg's first-round knockout below on X:

However, fans believed otherwise and questioned the legitimacy of the win by citing that Wickstrum purposely took the fall.

"That is so rigged lol she took a dive obviously"

Other fans pointed out a multitude of problems with the overhand right, particularly its speed.

"That was the most telegraphed over hand right in the history of combat sports."

"That didn't even connect fully"

"Powerful but that punch was insanely slow"

"That looks like a slap."

"I would of ate that like without even flinching"

Other fans remarked at the commentator's excited screaming over the knockout.

"I apologise for my screaming in the video."

"Commentator got a bit excited there"

"Bro, stop yelling ffs. Words! Use them!"

Others commented on Cyborg's impressive performance but pointed out that Wickstrum had an abysmal professional record.

"She should stick to boxing cause she can be a problem"

"Chris back on the secret juice"

Cris Cyborg wants to fight Kayla Harrison before featherweight champion Larissa Pacheco

Bellator champion Cris Cyborg is considered the most accomplished women's featherweight in the history of the sport and has held championship belts in each of the four major promotions.

She could potentially add a fifth title to that by taking on PFL 2023 featherweight champion Larissa Pacheco after PFL's recent acquisition of Bellator, but her sights are trained on Kayla Harrison.

In an interview with MMA Junkie Radio, she said:

“I don’t have any problem fighting Larissa Pacheco, she’s the champion, but we’ve been promoting this fight against Kayla Harrison for three years. You can use the opportunity after this fight to promote for Larissa. I think everyone is waiting for me and Kayla Harrison. But I don’t have any problem fighting Larissa, but I believe you have to start promoting this fight. First is Kayla Harrison.” [h/t MMA Junkie]

However, Harrison is currently out of contract and has not yet resigned with the PFL since her last fight.