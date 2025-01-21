“That right was gangsta” - Jo Nattawut’s insane collection of terrifying knockouts has fans petrified ahead of ONE 170

Veteran Thai striker Jo Nattawut has impressed with his knockout power in his ONE Championship run, which has made him a fan favorite and favored to win in his upcoming match.

'Smokin' Jo is featured in a featherweight Muay Thai clash against Bampara Kouyate of France at ONE 170 on Jan. 24 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. It is part of the live show, which will be the promotion's first numbered event for the new year.

ONE posted on Instagram a collection of some Nattawut's impressive KO finishes since making his promotional debut in 2018 for fans to appreciate ahead of his scheduled return to action.

Fans chimed in and gave their opinions of Jo Nattawut and his KO power. Below are what some of them wrote in the comments section.

"That right was gangsta 🔥," a fan reminded of the devastating right hand of the 35-year-old Thai star which left many opponents reeling.

'Smokin' Jo's gangsta right

Others, meanwhile, highlighted the topnotch fighter the Thai Top Team standout is. Below are screenshots of what they had to say:

He is 'Smokin' for a reason

At ONE 170, Jo Nattawut is up against an opponent in Kouyate, a knockout winner over American Luke was Lessei in his last match back in July.

ONE 170 is available on the ONE YouTube channel and Facebook (geo-restrictions may apply) as well as on watch.ONEFC.com.

Jo Nattawut seeks to halt skid at ONE 170

Jo Nattawut has hit a rough patch of late, something he hopes to break in his scheduled match at ONE 170 on Jan. 24 in Thailand.

Heading into the match, he dropped his matches against a couple of Thai superstars. In his last fight in September, he was knocked out in the opening round by ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon in their Muay Thai showdown. Before that, he fell short in his bid for the featherweight Muay Thai gold in June against reigning champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai, losing by a narrow majority decision.

But despite the skid, he is confident of getting back on the winning track against Frenchman Bampara Kouyate in their scheduled showdown this week, saying he has made the necessary adjustments and prepared well for the contest.

