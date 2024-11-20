WATCH: Thai superstar Jo Nattawut’s collection of spine-chilling highlights in ONE Championship ahead of ONE 170

Jo Nattawut may maintain a lower profile when compared to other Thai superstar fighters, but he no doubt can throw down the hammer like the best of them as seen in his body of work since making his ONE Championship debut back in 2018. Considered among the best attacking talents in the game, 'Smokin' Jo has showcased his ferocious brand of striking against the promotion's top fighters, including the likes of Giorgio Petrosyan, Chingiz Allazov, Superbon and Tawanchai PK Saenchai. His exciting style of fighting has made him a true fan favorite.

ONE Championship recently uploaded highlights of some of Nattawut's impressive performances on its official Instagram account for fans to look back to and appreciate.

Check out the post below:

Trending

ONE's IG post was in connection to Jo Nattawut's scheduled return to action on Jan. 24 at ONE 170 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. He is going up against French fighter Bampara Kouyate in a featherweight Muay Thai clash.

In Kouyate, Nattawut is up against an opponent looking to make it back-to-back wins after winning by TKO over American Luke Lessei in his last fight in July.

ONE 170 will be aired live and for free at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Jo Nattawut happy to see Muay Thai evolve into a less strenuous sport today

Jo Nattawut remembers the time when competing in Muay Thai was still "unforgiving" as far as scheduling was concerned. He is now happy to see that is no longer the case and fighters have more time to recover and rest.

The veteran Thai fighter shared this in an interview with Sportsmanor earlier this year as he reflected on how things have changed in Muay Thai throughout the years.

'Smokin' Jo said:

"Back in the day, fighters got only a week's rest after any fight no matter what the result of the fight was. I am 100 percent happier to compete in a time where resting after a fight is more acceptable."

Nattawut became a professional fighter in 2012 and has over 80 matches under his belt, the last 13 of which have come under the ONE Championship banner.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback