“That ring felt like home” - Diego Paez says the nerves were gone in sophomore outing against Johan Ghazali

31-year-old Colombian-American brawler Diego Paez admits he was a little nervous in his ONE Championship debut earlier this year, which led to a less than optimal performance.

But in his second fight in the world's largest martial arts organization last weekend, Paez says all the nerves disappeared as he turned in one of his best performances to date.

The Colombian-American star took care of business and derailed the rise of Malaysian-American phenom 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali, winning via close split decision at ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video on Saturday.

Speaking to veteran MMA reporter Nick Atkin of Bangkok Post after the fight, Paez described how his second fight in ONE Championship felt.

The 31-year-old stated:

"Yes, absolutely. I felt a lot better, you know. I'd have to lie to say that there were no nerves when I made my debut, dealing with the media and all that stuff. It surely took a little bit of my attention, but this time it felt like first nature. So walking out there to that ring felt like home."

ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video went down live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday, June 7. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Diego Paez confident of victory against Johan Ghazali despite close fight: "I was confident that it would go my way"

While he did get the hard-earned win, it wasn't easy for Diego Paez to beat Johan Ghazali at ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video.

It was a tougher fight than usual, but Paez was confident that he had the victory in the bag when the final bell rang.

He said:

"I was confident that it would go my way. I felt like I was picking and choosing and hitting the cleaner shots. But the only thing that held me, made me hesitant, was the judges because I know I thought I was going to win the last fight, and it didn't go that way."

