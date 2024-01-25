"That’s why 50 percent of my post look like this lol" - Belal Muhammad shares light-hearted reaction to Jon Anik "growing tired of the MMA space"

Belal Muhammad has offered a humorous response to Jon Anik's recent contemplation of leaving the world of MMA commentary.

Anik, the UFC's lead play-by-play voice, expressed frustration with the negativity he's encountered online after his comments about the Dricus Du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland UFC 297 title fight.

On 'The Anik and Florian Podcast,' he openly discussed the possibility of stepping away from the octagon mic, citing the disrespect and hostility he faces from certain corners of the fan base.

“We tried to present that information respectfully. When I go to X or I go to our YouTube comments, it seems like a lot of these fans are just in attack mode. I don’t know if these fans are casual fans or not, right?

"I’ve been very off put with the negativity that has permeated my feet since Saturday night and I just don’t know how much longer I have in this space, honestly.”

Expand Tweet

Reacting to the situation, 'Bully' shared a screen recording on his X account, showing how he mutes negative comments and accounts on social media:

"That’s why 50 percent of my post look like this lol"

Check out Belal Muhammad's post below:

Expand Tweet

Jon Anik eyes 2024 title shot for Khamzat Chimaev

UFC commentator Jon Anik has thrown his weight behind Khamzat Chimaev's pursuit of a title shot in 2024 despite reservations surrounding the rising star's recent performances.

While acknowledging the hype surrounding 'Borz,' Anik expressed his hope for a championship run during an interview with MMA Fighting's Mike Heck:

"If I have one wish for 2024, it's that Khamzat Chimaev will fight for an undisputed world title and have the health that will allow him to do so because I've been driving that train and certainly people have suggested that I have overhyped him. I'm just excited to see him eventually compete for a world title and I do think 2024 might be the year."

Check out Jon Anik's comments on Khamzat Chimaev below (10:44 ):