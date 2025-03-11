“That’s his advantage” - Johan Ghazali explains why Superbon will be a problem for Tawanchai under kickboxing rules

Johan Ghazali believes Superbon's experience in kickboxing gives him a clear edge against ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai, and he believes the rule set makes all the difference.

"There's actually quite a lot," Ghazali said, speaking about the differences of kickboxing and Muay Thai rules. "There's no elbows, there's no smaller gloves. So, you know, there's still room for, I'm not going to say mistakes, but you won't get knocked out by one punch normally. And I feel like Superbon has been fighting in kickboxing for most of his career and yeah. That's his advantage."

Tawanchai's transition from Muay Thai to kickboxing has been impressive, but it's still unfamiliar territory compared to someone like Superbon, who has spent decades of his life mastering the nuances of the sport. Without the usual weapons, the fight dynamic shifts, and that could make all the difference.

It's not that Johan Ghazali doubts the skill of Muay Thai champ Tawanchai, it's just that he thinks Superbon has more to show when it comes to the kickboxing rule set.

"Even in his first fight against Tawanchai, he was out from Muay Thai for many years. I think more than - I don't know, very long. But yeah, kickboxing is his sport, and Tawanchai is not on his level in kickboxing."

It's a strong statement, but coming from Johan Ghazali, who studies the game as closely as he fights, it's worth paying attention to.

The Tawanchai features in one of five title matches on the highly anticipated ONE 172 card on March 23. The star-studded event takes place in the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Tickets are available here. Fans in Canada and North America can watch via PPV on watch.onefc.com.

