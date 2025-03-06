“Superbon in kickboxing is different” - Johan Ghazali explains why Superbon will beat Tawanchai under kickboxing rules

18-year-old Malaysian sensation 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali is a close friend of Thai icon and former featherweight kickboxing king Superbon, and he believes the veteran can beat younger rival Tawanchai PK Saenchai if they fight again. That is, of course, with a change in the rule set.

Superbon ran into the buzzsaw that is Tawanchai at ONE 170 earlier this year, getting stopped in the second round of their ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title showdown. However, Ghazali believes Superbon will have the upper hand under kickboxing rules, should the two ever meet again.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Ghazali picked Superbon to beat Tawanchai in this potential matchup.

'Jojo' said:

"In kickboxing Superbon takes it. When I was training alongside Superbon, I saw how incredible his technique and everything else is in kickboxing. Superbon in kickboxing is different."

Nevertheless, Superbon is back in Thailand, putting in the work while recovering from his injuries and getting ready for his eventual return.

Meanwhile, Tawanchai is set to see action later this month and could potentially set up the Superbon trilogy in short order.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai to face Masaaki Noiri for interim kickboxing gold at ONE 172 in Japan

Tawanchai PK Saenchai will take his shot at champ-champ status when he faces Japan's Masaaki Noiri for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title at ONE 172 on Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live on-demand via global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Tawanchai PK Saenchai's next fight.

