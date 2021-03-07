'That's a bad one' - Dana White reveals immediate decision the UFC will take regarding Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan

UFC president Dana White has confirmed that the UFC will book a rematch between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan after the controversial ending to their fight.

In the first title fight of UFC 259, Yan and Sterling went back-and-forth for four rounds in an exciting and highly competitive bout. However, the fight ended in a rather controversial manner when Yan hit his opponent with an illegal knee that led to a disqualification.

The fight concluded with the crowning of a new champion via DQ - the first time in the UFC history. Understandably enough, both Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan were disappointed with the outcome and have made it clear that they want to run back the rematch as soon as possible.

Here's what Dana White had to say when asked about the prospect of a rematch between Yan and Sterling:

"Yeah, it su**ed. It was a good fight, I mean that was a fight that everybody was excited about tonight, everybody knew it was gonna be good. Well, that's a bad one. Yeah, as soon as possible [In response to Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan running back the rematch]."

Aljamain Sterling became the new UFC bantamweight champion in a very controversial manner. However, there is no doubt about the fact that the newly crowned champion will be eager to defend his title against Yan right away.

Dana White also made it clear that Sterling was taken to hospital straight after the fight and didn't suffer any significant damage.

Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan could fight in a rematch later this year

Dana White didn't announce a potential date for the rematch between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan.

However, the UFC president stated that he will sit down with the rest of his team on Tuesday and further figure out the matchmaking after UFC 259.

A title fight at UFC 262 seems like a realistic choice in the aftermath of UFC 259.