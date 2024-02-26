“That’s a banger of a fight” - Canelo Alvarez’s new May 4th opponent finalized within hours of split with PBC, fans react

Fans reacted to Canelo Alvarez's new opponent for May 4th was recently finalized, which was within hours of his split with the PBC.

The boxing star parted ways with the PBC earlier, which sparked speculation as to what his next move would be. Fans didn't have to wait very long to find that answer, as ESPN's Salvador Rodrigues reported that his next opponent has already been decided. He wrote:

"Sources: Jaime Munguía would be Canelo Álvarez's choice for May"

The report circulated on X and caught the attention of many fans, who chimed in with their thoughts on the change of opponent. Fans mentioned that the fight was quite intriguing, while others weren't too excited as they noted that there were better options. They wrote:

"That’s a banger of a fight tbh"

"Canelo really said Let me fight a Mexican but the one that's not as dangerous as David Benavidez"

"Say what you want, but from an entertainment side this is one of the best fight that can be made"

"It ain't Benavidez or Morrell, but it's fine I suppose"

"Doesn’t matter.. he’ll always be remembered as ducking the best fights if he doesn’t fight Benavidez."

"He’s pulling a Mayweather will make Benavidez stretch and fight him in a year or so"

It will be interesting to see whether Alvarez pursues a bout against David Benavidez, as fans have been clamoring for that bout for quite some time.

Why did Canelo Alvarez split with PBC?

Canelo Alvarez caught the boxing community by surprise earlier today as it was reported that he cut ties with the PBC, which resulted in the remaining two bouts on his three-fight deal being null and void.

According to ESPN journalist Mike Coppinger, the split occurred because of the lack of interest in a bout between Alvarez and Jermall Charlo and because the PBC wasn't able to agree to terms with the Mexican star. He wrote:

"Canelo and PBC couldn’t agree to terms...Jermall ended a 29-month layoff in November and failed to impress vs. Jose Benavidez Jr., so there was limited demand for Canelo-Charlo."

