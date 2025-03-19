"That's a bottom g" - Fans react to Andrew Tate posting picture showing Colby Covington accompanying him on jet 

Colby Covington and Andrew Tate are making headlines once again after Tate posted a picture on social media showing the former UFC interim welterweight champion accompanying him on a private jet. Given both men's history of controversy, the photo quickly sparked reactions online.

Ad

Check out Andrew Tate's post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The post, however, didn’t sit well with many fans, who flooded the comments with sarcasm and criticism. One user quipped:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

“That’s a bottom g”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another joked:

“Why does Colby look like you kidnapped him?”

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Andrew Tate's recent post with Colby Covington. [Screenshot courtesy: X]

Covington, known for his brash persona and outspoken views, has previously expressed admiration for Tate. In an interview with James Lynch, 'Chaos’ praised the former kickboxer-turned-influencer, who remains a divisive figure due to his controversial remarks and ongoing legal battles.

Ad

Despite Tate facing charges related to human trafficking and sexual assault, Covington showed no hesitation in aligning himself with him.

Paddy Pimblett claps back at Colby Covington for avoiding him at a Power Slap event

While preparing for his UFC 314 showdown with Michael Chandler, Paddy Pimblett took aim at welterweight fighter Colby Covington, accusing him of dodging a face-to-face interaction at Power Slap 12.

Ad

Both fighters attended the slap-fighting event, but Pimblett claims Covington avoided eye contact when they crossed paths. Recalling the encounter, Pimblett said:

"There was lots of other people in there. Bumped into Theo Von, Bert Kreischer, had a laugh with them. Walked past Colby Covington, he stared at the floor. Talks a big game online, sh*ts his undies in person."

Ad

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below (2:13):

Ad

Covington last fought at UFC on ESPN 63, where he suffered a TKO loss to Joaquin Buckley due to a doctor stoppage. With a 2-4 record in his last six fights, ‘Chaos’ is on a two-fight skid and has struggled to maintain his top contender status.

Pimblett, meanwhile, remains focused on his UFC 314 bout against Michael Chandler.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.