"That's crazy" - Fans react as Demetrious Johnson trains with top UFC lightweight after recently training with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev

Khabib Nurmagomedov is among the elite grapplers who are helping Demetrious Johnson sharpen his skills. The former UFC flyweight champion recently trained at AMC Pankration in Woodinville, Washington, where he worked with an array of high-caliber talent, including the former UFC lightweight champion himself and current UFC lightweight king Islam Makhachev.

Ad

This month, Johnson was also spotted with rising lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan, generating buzz among MMA fans. Tsarukyan, known for his high-level wrestling and explosive striking, is gaining popularity in the lightweight division and is seen as a potential future title contender.

Check out a photo of the pair in the following X post by Home of Fight below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Fans reacted with excitement and surprise. One wrote:

"bro spent a month training in Dagestan with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam but was a spy for Arman this whole time. that's crazy."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others posted:

"Why did he retire just to continue training with the highest level fighters. I’ve seen him with so many top guys all over the world since he’s retired. You’d think he’d want a little vacation or something."

"Wow two goats"

"Arman could probably make 145 based on this picture."

Some asked about Tsarukyan's back:

Ad

"His back is ok now?"

"Give him backshots gj"

Check out a screenshot of fan comments on the X post below:

Screenshot of fan comments on Arman Tsarukyan and Demetrius Johnson's picture. [Image courtesy:@@Home_of_Fight on X]

Khabib Nurmagomedov prefers fighting over coaching

Khabib Nurmagomedov has admitted that he prefers being a fighter inside the cage over coaching. As a fighter, he could control the bout and execute his game plan with minimal communication.

Ad

In comparison, coaching is more mentally challenging for him. One has to shout instructions from the corner without being physically involved, which makes it wearisome mentally.

'The Eagle' said in this regard:

"Inside was much better when I was inside, like, I don't have to talk. Only a couple of times I talked inside the cage. When I was with Dustin, I remember I talked with him a couple of times. After the first round, I asked him how he felt, and he said nothing, you win the first round."

Ad

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments in the video below: (10:01)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.