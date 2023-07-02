"That's a f***ing lie" - Joe Rogan admits why transgender MMA fighter Fallon Fox's 'deception' drove him 'crazy'

Joe Rogan has recalled why transgender MMA fighter Fallon Fox's "deception" irked him. MMA personalities Rogan and Fox have been at loggerheads for several years.

While Fallon Fox's sex assigned at birth was male, the Ohio-born military veteran underwent gender reassignment surgery as an adult and transitioned from a cisgender male to a transgender female. After an amateur MMA bout in 2011, Fox made her professional MMA debut in May 2012.

She amassed a pro MMA record of five victories and one defeat. It was only after her first two professional MMA bouts that Fox publicly revealed that she was a transgender woman.

Following the revelation, Fallon Fox was criticized by certain sections of the combat sports community, including prominent MMA figures such as Joe Rogan.

UFC commentator Rogan and many others suggested that Fox's physical advantages -- including higher bone density, muscle mass, and inherent hormonal advantages -- gave her an unfair advantage against cisgender female MMA fighters.

In a recent edition of his JRE (Joe Rogan Experience) podcast, Joe Rogan spoke to hip-hop legend Ice Cube regarding transgender women competing against cisgender women in women's sports. Highlighting that Fox concealed the fact that she's a transgender female, Rogan stated:

"The one that drove me the craziest was the MMA fighter [Fallon Fox]. Because that person became a woman for two years, and then started competing as a woman, and not telling them, and saying that it was a medical issue. [Saying] that I don't have to disclose a medical condition. Like, no, no, no, no, no. That's not what that is."

"If that person said that they were a woman and competed against women, that's deception. That's a f***ing lie. But if you said you're a biological male and the women still want to fight you, okay. All good."

Watch Rogan discuss the topic at 5:03 in the video below:

When Joe Rogan lambasted transgender MMA fighter Fallon Fox for competing in women's MMA

As of this time, scientific research is still underway as to whether gender reassignment surgery alters a person's physiology enough to ensure that transgender women have no unfair physical advantage over cisgender women in women's sports. As for Fallon Fox, her final MMA bout transpired in September 2014 and witnessed her defeat Tamikka Brents via first-round TKO.

Jesus🐢 @suso_CJ @aitanalvarezmma

Ah y Lía Thomas "nadadora" batiendo records FEMENINOS

Esto queremo? @las_cano Que se lo digan a Fallon Fox o Alana McLaughlin. Siendo hombre que les pereció buena idea hacer una transición a mujer para pelear en MMA y causando estragos una de ellas (Fallon le rompio el cráneo a una chica)Ah y Lía Thomas "nadadora" batiendo records FEMENINOSEsto queremo? @aitanalvarezmma @las_cano Que se lo digan a Fallon Fox o Alana McLaughlin. Siendo hombre que les pereció buena idea hacer una transición a mujer para pelear en MMA y causando estragos una de ellas (Fallon le rompio el cráneo a una chica) Ah y Lía Thomas "nadadora" batiendo records FEMENINOSEsto queremo? https://t.co/48q88jMCZn

Fallon Fox subsequently retired from the sport of MMA. However, the 47-year-old continues to be an advocate of transgender rights, including the right of transgender women to compete in women's sports.

Before Fox's final MMA bout and subsequent retirement, UFC on-screen personality and former Taekwondo competitor Joe Rogan lambasted her for competing in women's MMA. In a 2013 edition of the JRE podcast, Rogan labeled Fox a man and said:

"I say if you had a d**k at one point in time, you also have all the bone structure that comes with having a d**k. You have bigger hands, you have bigger shoulder joints. You’re a fucking man. That’s a man, OK?”

