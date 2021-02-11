Watch: When Transgender fighter Fallon Fox got knocked out by UFC fighter Ashlee Evans-Smith

Fallon Fox, the first ever transgender fighter, suffered the first loss of her professional MMA career back in 2013. Fallon Fox was TKO'd in the third round of a featherweight title fight by current UFC fighter Ashlee Evans-Smith at Champion Fighting Alliance 12.

After a desperate attempt by Fallon Fox to pull guard in the first round failed, Ashlee Evans-Smith almost secured a rear naked choke. However, Fox would not only escape but go on to land some vicious punches and knees, almost ending the fight.

But Evans-Smith managed to survive the round and mounted a comeback in the second. Fallon Fox was rocked early on and Evans-Smith capitalized on the opportunity by unleashing a barrage of punches and knees from the side control, mount and crucifix positions. Evans-Smith continued her dominant grappling display in the third round and pounded out Fallon Fox after mounting her en route to a third-round TKO.

The fight also saw some officiating controversy as the referee declared the fight to be over at the end of the second round, moments after the bell had rung.

Controversy surrounding Fallon Fox

Fallon Fox has drawn a lot of flak as fans, fighters and media questioned the legitimacy of a male-to-female transgender fighter competing in women's MMA.

Became Ashlee's fan. She beat that guy up! — Claudia Gadelha (@ClaudiaGadelha_) October 13, 2013

Aslee Evans-Smith had herself expressed her reservations about Fallon Fox fighting in women's bouts. In an interview with MMA Interviews.tv, Evans-Smith said:

"I don't feel like Fallon should fight dudes. I don't feel like she should fight women. I feel like there should be a unique organization for those needs. She did have an advantage. She definitely did."

Advertisement

Fallon Fox immediately responded to claims of her having an unfair advantage as baseless. She believed she was at par with her female competitors as far as strength and punching power was concerned. In an interview with Outsports, Fallon Fox said:

"The fighter WHO BEAT ME says I have UNFAIR ADVANTAGES. Her interview was hard to watch. She started out by saying that I didn't have a strength advantage or a cardio advantage, which is exactly what I've been saying this whole time. Then she went on to say that I hit hard. Damn right I hit hard! I'm a MMA fighter and that's what we do!"