When transgender fighter Fallon Fox broke her opponent's skull in MMA fight

Fallon Fox, the first MMA fighter to come out as transgender, once fractured the skull of her opponent in an MMA fight in 2014.

Fox was challenging Tamikka Brents at CCCW (Capital City Cage Wars) event, where the 45-year-old fighter brutally defeated her American opponent. The fight lasted just over two minutes after the referee was forced to halt the contest.

Brents received seven staples to her head, and also suffered a concussion. She was overpowered by Fox to an extent that even the orbital bone inside her skull was fractured.

Transgender MMA Fighter Fallon Fox beat her female opponent Tamika Brents so severely that she suffered a broken skull. pic.twitter.com/S7HOMcA60j — #TartanTuesday 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿CITIZEN NOT SERF🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@TartantuesdayI) July 11, 2019

Fallon Fox became a subject of controversy following her bloody outing with Brents, which was her last MMA fight. Even though she received a green light from Florida's athletic commission that allowed her to compete in women's MMA, several experts and her fellow competitors opposed to her being granted a fighting license.

Brents later went on to claim that Fox's grip and strength was different from other women she had fought.

“I’ve fought a lot of women and have never felt the strength that I felt in a fight as I did that night. I can’t answer whether it’s because she was born a man or not because I’m not a doctor. I can only say, I’ve never felt so overpowered ever in my life and I am an abnormally strong female in my own right. Her grip was different, I could usually move around in the clinch against other females but couldn’t move at all in Fox’s clinch," Brents told Whoa TV.

Ronda Rousey claimed she can KO Fallon Fox

Fallon Fox's presence in women's MMA met with heavy unrest. There were also some speculation regarding the potential fight between Fox, and the then UFC women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey.

Advertisement

At first, Rousey claimed that she would knock out Fallon Fox, but later went on to clear the air by suggesting that she is not open to a fight against her.

"I can knock out anyone in the world... I feel like if you go through puberty as a 'man' it's not something you can reverse... There's no undo button on that," Rousey told The New York Post.