Which fellow UFC fighter is UFC women's bantamweight Yana Kunitskaya engaged to?

Yana Kunitskaya is engaged to fellow UFC fighter Thiago Santos. Thiago Santos is currently the #2 ranked light heavyweight contender in the UFC. UFC women's bantamweight Yana Kunitskaya got engaged to Thiago Santos in December last year and even posted a video of the proposal on social media.

Thiago Santos lost his title shot against Jon Jones at UFC 239 and has dropped a bout to Glover Texiera via submission since then. However, Thiago Santos only lost a split decisio in a manner that many claim, marked an end to the dominance of Jon Jones for good. 'Marreta' is now scheduled to fight #8 ranked contender Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 259.

Yana Kunitskaya and Thiago Santos permanently moved to train

Sana proposed to Yana Kunitskaya in Florida, where the duo are currently residing. They were previously living in Rio De Janeiro and permanently moved to South Florida after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, to train together at American Top Team. While waiting for the move, Thiago Santos told Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie:

I want to move to USA with Yana, and we’re gonna stay there for training, for preparing. Try to live there. I like Florida. I like USA. I feel good. I feel comfortable in Florida, American Top Team. I like the weather. I like that city. I feel if I stay in Rio I have the beach, good weather, sun, so I have some experience. … I invited Yana to go to Florida, and she agreed, so we’re gonna move there.

Santos was grateful for having Yana Kunitskaya as a partner especially while the two were living in isolation. Thiago Santos said to MMA Junkie:

Everything is so good for us, especially this hard time with coronavirus, with quarantine, so we train together alone. Just a few days ago, we started training with some more people, some partners, but when we started training, we started training alone, and this helped us a lot because we can still train. She’s big, too. She can train with me.