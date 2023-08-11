"That's the fight" - Bob Arum ready to work his "a*s off" to revisit Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk after Francis Ngannou showdown

Tyson Fury took a hiatus from boxing after his knockout triumph over Derek Chisora in December 2022. This marked his initial victory after he had declared retirement for the second time. He announced his retirement in April 2022, following a victory over Dillian Whyte.

'The Gypsy King' ultimately chose not to hang up his gloves. He's now set to clash with Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia this October. This event will witness a groundbreaking moment in combat sports history as the UFC's lineal heavyweight champion squares off against the boxing's lineal heavyweight champion.

In an interview with Steve Kim on Twitter, Top Rank promoter Bob Arum revealed that he will resume discussions for a fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk:

"We gonna work our a** off with my friend Egis Kilmas to make Fury and Usyk. That's the fight. I mean Usyk has a tough fight with Daniel Dubois if he dodges that bullet, a fight with Fury is the best fight. And since everybody knows each other and there's no animosity on any side, it should be an easy fight to make."

Discussions between Fury and Usyk fell through in March due to a disagreement regarding the division of the purse.

Tom Aspinall has agreed to assist Tyson Fury in his preparations bout against Francis Ngannou

UFC heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall shared his thoughts on the Tyson Fury-Francis Ngannou fight in a recent episode of the Believe You Me podcast hosted by Michael Bisping.

Aspinall discussed his perspective on choosing a side for the Fury-Ngannou matchup:

"Well I'm actually going to help Tyson. Well, I have no loyalties to Francis Ngannou. I don't know him, that's the problem. I've actually never met him, I'm not joking. I think Ngannou has a puncher's chance, obviously. He's one of the hardest punchers in combat sports. But, I think that's all he's got, to be honest."

He added:

"I'm not saying, well if Francis Ngannou knocks out Tyson Fury, I wouldn't be surprised. I'm not saying it can't happen. It definitely can happen. But, if we're talking about skillsets, Fury is like universes ahead of him in terms of skillset."

Check out Aspinall's comments below (from 17:50):