"That's the fight I want" - Chael Sonnen is fancying a scrap between Sean O'Malley and Dominick Cruz

Chael Sonnen has admitted that he wants to see a fight between Sean O'Malley and Dominick Cruz. In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sonnen brought up O'Malley's callout of the former bantamweight champion on Twitter.

Sonnen suggested that O'Malley vs. Cruz is a fight that he would like to stay on because that's the fight to make. 'The American Gangster' is hoping to witness the two bantamweights square off inside the octagon down the line.

"Couple of potential fights to look forward to, 'Sugar' Sean, who I thought a week ago, I thought 'Sugar' Sean would fill the dance card up but Sean has now gone to social media, I believe Twitter, and said, 'Me vs. Dom', meaning Dominick Cruz, 'December 6th?' I could have the date wrong but for a December showdown with Dominick Cruz. I want to stay on that fight because that's the fight I want."

Sean O'Malley @SugaSeanMMA Suga vs Dom Dec 11? 👀 Suga vs Dom Dec 11? 👀

A few months ago, Sonnen claimed that Cruz had accepted a fight against O'Malley. However, that wasn't the case. 'The Dominator' denied getting in touch with the former UFC veteran about any potential matchup.

In his recent video, Sonnen also addressed the situation. Although he was told his help wasn't appreciated, the former two-division title challenger still believes he identified a great future fight.

"I thought I was being helpful in this fight, 'oh yeah, Dom wants to fight.' I thought I was being helpful at one point. I found out that my help was not appreciated but I still thought I had identified a great fight."

Sean O'Malley and Dominick Cruz are expected to go their separate ways, for now

Sean O'Malley will reportedly face ranked bantamweight Raulian Paiva next. 'Sugar' is expected to fight the Brazilian at UFC 269, although we're yet to see official confirmation.

On the same card, Dominick Cruz is set to face Pedro Munhoz, who was last in action at UFC 265 in August. The Brazilian top-10 fell to a loss against the legendary Jose Aldo.

