"That's why we can't get along" - Daniel Cormier reacts to Jon Jones accusing Stipe Miocic of trash-talking about his kids, Laura Sanko chimes in

Daniel Cormier recently shared his take on Jon Jones' accusation that Stipe Miocic has been trash-talking him and his children ahead of their UFC 309 clash this weekend.

During the build-up to their clash, much of it has been centered around each fighter's legacy and their respect for one another. However, at the UFC 309 media day earlier this week, Jon Jones revealed he's now heading into the fight more angry than ever.

According to Jones, during an interview a number of months ago, Stipe Miocic made a comment that his kids will never look at him in a negative way, which Jones took to be a direct insult towards his past and his own children.

Despite Miocic denying the accusation at the pre-fight presser, Jones remains convinced it was a dig and Daniel Cormier has now put forth his opinion.

According to 'DC', who was speaking on the weigh-ins show, while Miocic making a comment like that would be out of character, he knows if it was him fighting Jones, trash talking about family wouldn't be off the table. He explained:

"That's not him [Miocic]. That's off-brand. That's now his character. Now I'll talk about your children if we're about to fight each other. That's why me and Jon Jones, that's why we can't get along. We talk about everybody's family. That's the problem!"

Laura Sanko then offered her two cents, stating that Jones may have made up the accusation.

"Is he [Jones] just making it up? I watched everything...I'm like, 'When did he ever say that?'"

Jon Jones hands ultimatum to UFC in regards to his future

Jon Jones has stated that he may walk away from the UFC if they don't grant him a super fight against Alex Pereira next.

At the UFC 309 media day this week, Jones was faced with a host of questions regarding his future. While many fans and MMA personalities are calling for him to have a unification bout against Tom Aspinall, 'Bones' has regularly dismissed the idea.

Instead, Jones has reiterated his desire to build upon his legacy, and he believes facing 'Poatan' would do just that. Despite the UFC brass not showing any interest in booking the fight, the 37-year-old has doubled down on his stance and suggested he will retire if it doesn't happen.

"The main goal is to get past Stipe and if I can do it in a really dominant, devastating fashion, then the desire in my heart would be like, okay now it's Alex Pereira and if the UFC doesn't want that to happen because ultimately it's the bosses decision, then it won't happen and and I'll just move on with my life.''

