"That's what you get for stealing his coat" - UFC legend discusses why Sean O'Malley didn't call out Merab Dvalishvili in his post-fight interview

Sean O'Malley defeated Marlon 'Chito' Vera in dominant fashion at UFC 299. However, in his post-fight interview thereafter, he hardly spared the streaking Merab Dvalishvili a thought, mentioning him only after he had outlined his desire to fight Ilia Topuria in Spain.

According to UFC legend Chael Sonnen, this was likely a form of karmic justice on O'Malley's part. In a recent video shared on his YouTube channel, Sonnen expressed his belief that O'Malley only brushed Dvalishvili aside in response to the Georgian's past stunt involving 'Suga's' jacket. Sonnen said:

"He flew out there, made weight, did his paperwork, got on that scale and was ready to fight. He deserves a lot of credit for that and he was about to get it. He was about to get his 15 minutes of fame. He was in the front row, just waiting for it. Joe Rogan did his part, tees O'Malley up, so O'Malley can say Merab's name. Flash the cameras down and Reid Harris either tells him to come or tells him to stay back, and they would have told him to come."

Sonnen almost casts Dvalishvili in a sympathetic light given that the Georgian did indeed cut weight and trained to serve as the main event backup fighter just three weeks after beating Henry Cejudo.

"Everybody knew this minute of the fight was coming and O'Malley took it from him. O'Malley took it from him, he knew what he was doing. O'Malley knows he's fighting Merab next. He took it from him just to be a d*ck. It was great. That's what you get Merab, that's what you get for stealing his coat. You think he forgot? Here's your receipt. Now we're even on the coat."

Despite brushing him off in both his post-fight interview and an awkward backstage encounter as well, O'Malley is still expected to face Dvalishvili next. This was reiterated by Dana White at the post-fight press conference, who didn't want 'Suga' moving divisions so soon.

Sean O'Malley accused of greasing by Marlon Vera

Following his dominant win over Marlon Vera, there was little anyone could say about Sean O'Malley that was negative. His performance amounted to a masterclass, and it was only Vera's toughness that kept him from getting knocked out. Now, however, Vera has come out and accused O'Malley of cheating.

Specifically, he has accused O'Malley of greasing, marking what seems like the first excuse for his poor performance last Saturday.