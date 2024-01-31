Surging heavyweight kickboxer Rade Opacic believes he’ll be a worthy challenger for two-sport ONE world champion Roman Kryklia. The Serbian knockout artist extended his winning streak to three after outstriking Iraj Azizpour in a thrilling kickboxing war at ONE 165 last weekend.

Opacic, who improved to 7-1 overall under the bright lights of ONE, put on another dominating performance against the Iranian bruiser.

In his post-event interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the 26-year-old made his case as the rightful No.1 contender.

According to the KBKS Team standout, he possesses the skills and grit to give the seemingly invincible champion a run for his money.

“Well yeah he's a big guy like me, technical, you know. I think that's going to be a real clash, that's going to be a real war, you know. So I'm looking forward to it as soon as possible.”

Needless to say, beating Roman Kryklia will be much easier said than done. The Ukrainian monster has laid waste to his six opponents under the ONE banner and is riding high on a 14-fight winning streak.

It is worth noting that Kryklia has already bested Opacic before when they first crossed swords in 2019.

Let’s see if he can avenge that defeat if ONE decides to give him another shot against the seemingly invincible champion.

Watch Rade Opacic’s full interview:

Rade Opacic showed his growth in total domination of Iraj Azizpour

Rade Opacic has always had knockout power in his punches and kicks, which he used to finish his first four opponents in ONE. A setback against Guto Inocente in 2022 made him reassess his weakness, and he’s looked like a whole different fighter ever since.

Opacic showcased a calm and calculated approach against the heavy-hitting Azizpour, which should come in handy if he gets a shot against Roman Kryklia.

