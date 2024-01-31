“I want it as soon as possible” – Streaking Rade Opacic wants a shot at Roman Kryklia after dispatching Iraj Azizpour

Towering six foot six Serbian heavyweight kickboxer Rade Opacic believes he has all but cleaned out the entire division, sans one very big name. And the 26-year-old KBKS Team representative is looking to cash in on a world title opportunity soon.

Opacic is fresh off an impressive three-round unanimous decision victory over highly regarded Iranian fighter Iraj Azizpour at ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru, which took place live at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan last Sunday, January 28th.

The talented big man took home a unanimous decision victory after three solid rounds of action, using his height and reach to trouble Azizpour through the duration of the contest.

After his win, Opacic told Sportskeeda MMA’s Nic Atkin backstage that he is ready, willing, and able to challenge for the heavyweight throne as soon as possible.

Opacic said:

“So now there are no injuries and with good preparation I can do it as soon as possible and I want it as soon as possible.”

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE 165 replay can be watched on demand via watch.onefc.com.

Rade Opacic has ONE Championship heavyweight kickboxing gold on his mind

At current, there is no heavyweight kickboxing world champion in ONE Championship. But there are certainly two standout names to vie for the inaugural belt once one becomes available, which could be seen.

Rade Opacic is one of them. On the other end of the spectrum is reigning and undisputed ONE light heavyweight kickboxing and heavyweight Muay Thai world champion Roman Kryklia.

Opacic believes he has earned the right to face Kryklia for the coveted ONE Championship gold. After all, Opacic has won seven of his eight fights in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

A Kryklia vs. Opacic showdown is definitely an exciting proposition for the fans.