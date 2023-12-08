“I have delicate joints” – Roman Kryklia opens up about the wear and tear that comes from being a professional fighter

Reigning and undisputed ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion, and ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix champion Roman Kryklia of the Ukraine is one of the most durable fighters in all of combat sports, despite his penchant for putting on exciting fights, the kind that fans love to watch.

But you couldn’t tell just by watching his fights and looking at him. Kryklia says he’s actually very fragile.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Kryklia explained that his body has gone through some very intense wars through the years.

The 32-year-old said:

“I regularly get injuries in training. It is an integral part of my life as a sportsman. I will not say what kind of injuries, but they happen all the time. The explanation I give myself is that I have delicate joints - for a heavyweight I have rather thin bones, so with all the training and fighting I get injured hands, elbows, legs quite often.”

Roman Kryklia will head back into the fray and attempt to become a two-sport world champion

Roman Kryklia, the reigning and undisputed ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion and ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix champion, is set to face WBC heavyweight Muay Thai champion ‘The Viking’ Alex Roberts of Australia in the main event at ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, December 8th.

The fight will be for the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.