“There so many little holes in your shell” – Alex Roberts on going to war in four-ounce gloves

WBC heavyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Viking’ Alex Roberts can’t wait to make his ONE Championship debut, especially in Muay Thai, where fighters compete in 4-ounce MMA gloves.

ONE Championship has put together some amazing spectacles over the past few years since introducing their Muay Thai divisions, and Roberts is simply excited to leave his mark in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Roberts talked about his excitement heading into his promotional debut.

‘The Viking’ said:

“I definitely think yeah, with those four-ounce gloves, you can't just you can't guard up anymore and kind of rely on having a tight guard because with those little gloves, there's just so many little holes in your shell that they can slip through.”

Alex Roberts to face Roman Kryklia for inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai gold

Roberts is set to face ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion Roman Kryklia for the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, December 8th.

Roberts says the fight with Kryklia will produce absolute fireworks. But he also knows he has to be careful so as not to get caught.

The Australian veteran added:

“Especially at heavyweight, we're big boys. Like Roman, he likes to swing hard. I love to throw it out hard as well. So, probably try to use a little bit more movement like you see the MMA fighters do. They use a little bit more in-and-out movement as opposed to just shelling up like the kickboxers do. So, you know, we'll try using a little bit more movement there and see how that goes.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.