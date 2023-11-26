“I feel like I’m in a dream” – Alex Roberts ecstatic to showcase his talents in the world’s biggest martial arts organization 

Australian striking star ‘The Viking’ Alex Roberts can’t wait for the day he steps into the ONE Championship ring for the very first time and attempts to shock the world.

The hard-hitting 34-year-old heavyweight veteran is stepping into the underdog role for his next fight, where he takes on arguably the most dominant heavyweight striker in the world today.

Roberts is set to face reigning and undisputed ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion and heavyweight kickboxing world Grand Prix champion Roman Kryklia in the main event of ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts on Prime Video.

The fight, which will be for the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title, broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, December 8.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Roberts talked about the massive opportunity and what it feels like ahead of the biggest fight of his professional career.

'The Viking' said:

“That has obviously led to this opportunity. I couldn’t be happier with where my life is going at the moment. I feel like I’m in a dream sometimes.”

Will it be a dream come true for Roberts against Kryklia or a nightmare turned into reality? Roberts’ fate lies in his own hands.

Alex Roberts could shock the world with victory over Roman Kryklia

If ‘The Viking’ Alex Roberts can somehow manage to defeat Roman Kryklia, it would certainly be one of the most earth-shattering moments in martial arts.

Kryklia has not only proved himself as a dominant world champion, he could very well be one of the best ever. A victory for Roberts would be absolutely mind blowing.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.