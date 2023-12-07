“I am always in shape” – Roman Kryklia reveals how he stays fight-ready all year round

Reigning and undisputed ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion and ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix champion Roman Kryklia of Ukraine is as close to a perfect fighter as one can get.

The towering 6-foot-6-inch behemoth combines overbearing size and strength with supreme skill effortlessly and has remained unbeaten in ONE Championship since he joined the ranks of the world’s largest martial arts organization in 2019.

One of the most important aspects of Kryklia’s game, however, isn’t necessarily what he does in the ring but what he does outside of it. Kryklia is known as a workhorse and constantly participates in activities that keep him sharp and in shape year-round.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview ahead of his next fight, Roman Kryklia talked about how he remains physically ready to fight at any given moment.

The 32-year-old said:

“I always train. Even after a fight, we train right away almost the next day. However, recently after fights, I substituted hard training with some alternatives – running, swimming, cycling, or just active rest. In general, I am always in shape.”

Kryklia will get another chance to prove himself on the world’s biggest stage when he returns to the ONE Championship ring for his next fight.

Roman Kryklia eyes inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai gold with win over Alex Roberts

Roman Kryklia has grand designs on becoming a two-sport world champion, and he gets his chance this weekend.

Kryklia is set to face WBC heavyweight Muay Thai king ‘The Viking’ Alex Roberts in the main event of ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts on Prime Video. The bout is for the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title and will broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, December 8.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.