“I don’t care what people think” – Roman Kryklia fired up to prove doubters wrong against Alex Roberts

Ahead of ONE Fight Night 17 on December 8, Roman Kryklia is motivated by the doubters who want to put barriers on what he can accomplish.

The Ukrainian kickboxer has proven himself to be a force of nature since arriving in ONE. Now, he has his sights on a new goal.

At the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, he will compete for the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world championship in a main event clash with Australia’s Alex Roberts.

There are some that are questioning his ability to compete in two different sports, but the light heavyweight kickboxing world champion isn’t fazed by any of his detractors.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Kryklia reinforced his confidence ahead of this contest by stating that he knows himself better than anyone else and Muay Thai has always been a constant in his training, despite his success in kickboxing:

“I don’t care what people think, that I don’t have many fights in Muay Thai. I know this is a big part of my life and a big part of my training process, so we will see.”

Roman Kryklia aims for two-sport dominance

Since his debut in ONE Championship, Roman Kyklia has put together an incredible run that has seen him pick up multiple accolades along the way.

The ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion has gone undefeated in five fights inside the Circle.

This run of wins saw him win the ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix last year, showing once again that the 32-year-old has no plans of slowing down.

Now he will look to become a two sport and two division world champion by adding the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai title to his trophy room.

ONE Fight Night 17 will air live and free in U.S.primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.