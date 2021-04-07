'That's gonna be Fight of the Year' - Top UFC welterweight believes a fight against Nate Diaz has the potential to be an instant classic

UFC welterweight sensation Vicente Luque has once again expressed his interest in a potential fight against Nate Diaz. The Brazilian fighter believes that both he and Diaz would match up perfectly, as they almost have a similar style inside the Octagon.

During an interview with ESPN's Marc Raimondi, Luque claimed that a fight against Nate Diaz would be an interesting bout for him. However, Luque also isn't ruling out the possibility of a rematch against Nate's next opponent, Leon Edwards.

"No man, I mean, I didn't even know he was gonna be booked. I didn't even know if he really wanted to get back to fighting or not. It was just something, I've always wanted to fight him. His style and my style, I think they match up perfectly and most of all, I'm excited that he's gonna get back to action, and maybe eventually, I can get a fight with him. I think it's an interesting fight, you know, last fight of Leon Edwards wasn't what we wanted to watch. So now it's gonna be a good test you know, to see if he's really the guy to go for the title next and I don't know, I'm excited because one of these two guys can also be future opponents of mine and are two guys that I really would like to fight."

Luque is quite aware of the fact that Edwards already holds a win over him from 2017. Hence, the former would love to avenge his loss against Rocky. At the same time, Luque also praised Nate Diaz's style and added that he has always looked up to both Nate and his elder brother Nick Diaz.

The Silent Assassin finally concluded by stating that a fight between him and Nate has all the potential to be a Fight of the Year contender. Especially given that neither of them are shy of trading inside the Octagon and won't be backing down once they step inside the cage.

"Leon has beat me, he beat me in 2017, so it's a guy that I want to have a fight against and I do think that I can beat him right now. And, Nate Diaz is a guy, man, I don't know, I'm a fan of his style. Him and Nick, these are two guys that I've always watched and I always felt like, if we fight, that's gonna be Fight of the Year. I know that I'm not gonna back down, I know that he's not gonna back down. He's not the guy that backs down, so it's gonna be a good one."

Nate Diaz will be returning to the UFC in May

At the UFC 262 pay-per-view, Nate Diaz will mark his return to the promotion in a fight against Leon Edwards. The duo will be facing off in the first-ever five-round co-main event fight in UFC history, and Diaz will be looking forward to ending Edwards' winning run.