"That's good for business" - Chael Sonnen weighs in on the feud between Ariel Helwani and Brendan Schaub

Chael Sonnen has chimed in with his take on the much-discussed feud between Ariel Helwani and Brendan Schaub. On an episode of Beyond the Fight, Chael Sonnen suggested that although he's unaware about who started the feud and how it came to be, the Helwani-Schaub strife is good for business.

“They’re having this back and forth, and I can’t help but think in many ways with a jealousy inside, ‘Man, that’s good for business’. That is. You guys, people are watching, people are paying attention here, people are breaking down these clips, people are pushing this out. Now, this is very real. These two are not working together – of which, by the way, we the audience would see through. And if the audience sees through that, you can still get away with it, but you’ve gotta be damn good.”

'The American Gangster' suggested that the dispute was causing Helwani and Schaub to receive significant attention.

Sonnen clarified that he likes both Helwani and Schaub. He pointed out that Schaub is like him because both present stories through their respective lenses. On the contrary, Sonnen highlighted that Helwani is different – the renowned MMA journalist stays true to his professional code, researches the facts, and presents a story based on evidence.

Additionally, Chael Sonnen admitted that he could simply call up Helwani and Schaub and ask about their feud, but he chose to piece this puzzle together on his own.

Sonnen continued that there were about five or six verbal jabs fired by both sides. However, he doesn't know who fired the first shot.

Chael Sonnen feels the Ariel Helwani vs. Brendan Schaub feud is in its early stages

Chael Sonnen believes that the Ariel Helwani-Brendan Schaub rivalry is still in its early stages. He noted that they're currently defending themselves and haven't fully committed to going on an offensive tirade.

Furthermore, Chael Sonnen predicted that the feud will probably have escalated by this time next week. Sonnen alluded that Helwani and Schaub will fight – albeit not in a physical capacity, but in a full-blown war of words – if both continue firing jibes at one another.

Sonnen then signed off by saying that he isn’t here to promote their feud, but that he would indeed be covering it.

