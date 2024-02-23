"That's not a good start" - Tai Tuivasa rates WWE superstars Grayson Waller and Rhea Ripley over their 'Shoey' toast to Perth crowd 

UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa recently weighed in and ranked 'Shoey' attempts made by WWE superstars Grayson Waller and Rhea Ripley.

'Bam Bam' is one of the most popular fighters on the roster due to both his fighting style and his antics outside of the octagon. The Australian is also credited for popularizing the 'shoey' in the UFC, and it has gone on to become a staple of his whenever he picks up a victory in the cage.

Check out one of Tuivasa's Shoeys here:

Recently, Tuivasa was asked by Submission Radio to rate both Grayson Waller and Rhea Ripley's attempts at a 'Shoey,' as both Australian WWE stars are back home for the Elimination Chamber PPV, taking place in Perth.

In the clip, Waller and Ripley are live in front of a crowd at the Elimination Chamber media day. They then opt to attempt a 'Shoey.'

According to the UFC heavyweight, whilst you aren't typically meant to use your own shoe, he still scored their efforts a solid "10/10." He said:

"They use their own shoe? That's not a good start...No spillage?! That's very good for both of them. 10/10."

Tuivasa was then asked about potentially appearing at the event to do a 'shoey' with Grayson Waller. He said:

"Well if he likes to do a shoey with the proper the proper shoey, let's do it."

Check out the clip and Tai Tuivasa's comments here:

Tai Tuivasa reveals extent of knee injury that forced him out of UFC 298 bout against Marcin Tybura

Tai Tuivasa was scheduled to make his UFC return last weekend against Marcin Tybura at UFC 298. However, a knee injury pushed their clash to March 16 at UFC Fight Night 239.

'Bam Bam' is hoping for a successful return as he is seeking to turn around a torrid bout of form in the octagon. The 30-year-old is currently on a three-fight skid, suffering a submission and two KO losses.

The Australian then suffered an injury to his meniscus during his fight camp and a video he uploaded to his YouTube channel provided more details on the injury. Whilst the video doesn't show the exact moment it happened, Tuivasa revealed that it would take six weeks to heal. He said:

"My knee f***ed up today... Not bad, bad. It's a meniscus tear, half of my meniscus is gone from the other surgery... We've had all the tests done now... If I do [need surgery], I want to get it done... I'm ready to fight. Six weeks 'til I can compete! I can compete but I want to be 100%."

Catch Tai Tuivasa's comments here (1:20):