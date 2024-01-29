“Can’t fight like that” - Tai Tuivasa reveals footage of the injury that forced him out of UFC 298 against Marcin Tybura

Tai Tuivasa was scheduled to take on Marcin Tybura at UFC 298, which will take place on Feb. 17.

But several weeks ago, UFC CEO Dana White announced that the pair of heavyweights would no longer feature on the card. Instead, they'll face off in the main event of UFC Fight Night 239.

White did not share the reason for the change, but Tuivasa recently uploaded a video that has helped provide some clarity of the promotion's decision.

'Bam Bam' did not share footage of the exact moment he suffered the injury, but it was confirmed that he tore his meniscus, the cartilage in between the knee joint. In the video, Tuiavasa is on the ground with a member of his coaching staff stating the following very frankly:

"He can't fight like that." [0:07-0:10]

During a conversation with his agent, the UFC heavyweight contender said:

"My knee f***ed up today... Not bad, bad. It's a meniscus tear, half of my meniscus is gone from the other surgery... We've had all the tests done now... If I do [need surgery], I want to get it done... I'm ready to fight. Six weeks 'til I can compete! I can compete but I want to be 100%." [ 1:20-2:12]

Watch Tai Tuivasa's vlog below:

Taking a look at UFC Fight Night: Tai Tuivasa vs. Marcin Tybura

Tai Tuivasa and Marcin Tybura will both be looking to get back in the win column when they next set foot inside the octagon in March.

'Bam Bam' has suffered three consecutive defeats, whilst Tybura was also beaten in his previous outing against Tom Aspinall at UFC Fight Night 224.

The co-main event of the evening will feature a light heavyweight clash between former title challenger Ovince Saint Preux and Kennedy Nzechukwu, two men who are also hoping to bounce back from losses in their previous fights.

Natan Levy and Mike Davis are set to face off in a lightweight clash, and they will be full of confidence given they are on two-fight and three-fight win streaks, respectively.

Elsewhere, featherweight prospect Joshua Culibao will welcome Danny Silva to the UFC, as he is set to make his promotional debut.

The opening bout of the main card will see a contest between lightweights Thiago Moises and Brad Riddell.