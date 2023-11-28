"He in his demon arc" - Fans concerned for Tai Tuivasa as the UFC fighter goes live with unkempt hair and a joint in hand

Tai Tuivasa is the UFC heavyweight division's resident action fighter, well-known for indulging in his shoey celebration every time he wins. Unfortunately, the Australian power puncher has found himself on a rough patch as of late, having been finished in his last three fights.

This has left fans curious about Tai Tuivasa's next fight, given his three consecutive defeats, with his most recent loss coming against Alexandar Volkov on September 10 in front of his Australian faithful at UFC 293. This is a far cry from the previous run that 'Bam Bam' was on.

At one point, Tuivasa was on a five-fight win streak, having scored knockouts over the likes of fellow heavyweight knockout artist Derrick Lewis and controversial ex-UFC fighter Greg Hardy. Unfortunately, once that period of success came to an end, 'Bam Bam' has struggled to work his way back into the win column.

Expand Tweet

Fans were previously concerned, but that concern has heightened after the circulation of a screenshot of his latest Instagram Live. The screenshot, which was shared on X/Twitter, shows a disheveled Tuivasa smoking a marijuana joint, which drew countless reactions from fans.

One fan even described him as resembling a heavier version of Dillon Danis:

"Fat Dillon Danis"

Meanwhile, another fan referred to this period as Tuivasa's "demon arc":

"He in his Demon arc...will he escapw it or succumb to it"

Some mentioned Tai Tuivasa's three-fight losing streak, which culminated with a submission loss to Alexander Volkov, as a contributing factor to his apparent downward spiral:

"Taking the Pavlovich fight just 3 months after getting demolished by Cyril Gane was the worst decision he made! Volkov loss was just the after effects of it"

A fourth comment mocked his shoey post-fight celebration:

"The shoey just doesn't cut it anymore"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions

Tai Tuivasa's next UFC fight

Despite his struggles inside the octagon, fans are still eager for Tai Tuivasa's next fight. He is an entertaining knockout artist who forces the action from even fairly conservative fighters. Unfortunately, given that 'Bam Bam' fought as recently as September and was finished, it will likely be a while before he returns to action.

Furthermore, coming off three back-to-back finish losses will likely convince him to take some time to recharge. Thus, Tuivasa isn't booked for any fight at the moment.