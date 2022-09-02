"If I dink em, I sink em"- Tai Tuivasa explains the thing that has gotten him a 5 fight win streak in the UFC Heavyweight division

Tai Tuivasa has become very popular amongst UFC fans with his knockout victories and signature 'shoey' celebration. Tuivasa, currently the No.3-ranked heavyweight, will take on Ciryl Gane, the No.1-ranked heavyweight at UFC Paris. Tuivasa, who enters the fight on a five-fight win streak, all of which came via knockout, listed the reason for his recent success.

Tai Tuivasa has stated that he is more motivated to make money than to chase titles. His recent success has put him on the cusp of a title shot and defeating Ciryl Gane would only strengthen the case. Speaking at the media day event for UFC Paris, Tuivasa was asked about the cause of his success to which he responded by stating (starting at the 5:24 mark):

If I dink them, I sink them. If I hit your flush then - don't worry about the cardio, don't worry about none of that. You're going to bed.

Tuivasa was then asked if his recent streak has helped him build confidence, to which he added:

I'm confident in every fight. I think confidence is key, especially in the fight business. I think I'm just lucky I've got more cool. I don't really take too much into account. All I know is Saturday I get paid, and I get to get drunk, and when I win, I get more money. That's all that matters to me.

Less than three years ago, Tai Tuivasa seemed in danger of being cut from the UFC as he lost his third straight fight. With five straight knockouts since then, Tuivasa has established himself in the heavyweight division. He has also established himself amongst UFC fans, becoming one of the most relatable fighters on the roster.

Watch Tai Tuivasa's full media appearance below:

Tai Tuivasa and Ciryl Gane not going to have a 'war'

Tai Tuivasa has picked up 14 victories in his MMA career, and thirteen of those were via knockout. Ciryl Gane has 10 victories, and seven were via knockout or submission. Both are great at finishing fights before they get to the judges. The two fighters, however, have not been engaging in trash talk leading up to the fight.

Gane has stated that they are both just there to do a job and won't be at war leading up to the fight. The unusual build-up to the fight has even led to a moment that left fans amused with both fighters.

UFC @ufc The first face off of #UFCParis with a signature @BamBamTuivasa twist The first face off of #UFCParis with a signature @BamBamTuivasa twist 👟 https://t.co/ktgSyYcctW

