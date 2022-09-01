"We're just here to do the job" - Ciryl Gane warns fans to not expect a "war" in Tai Tuivasa fight at UFC Paris

Ciryl Gane will be etching his name into the MMA history of France when he takes on Tai Tuivasa in the main event of UFC Paris. The Frenchman is one half of the card's headliner and has the backing of the bookmakers as well as his home crowd.

Gane heads into the fight a clear favorite, and although the stakes for the match-up are high, 'Bon Gamin' has told fans not to expect verbal animosity between the two fighters. The No.1-ranked UFC heavyweight spoke to Kevin Iole of Yahoo! Sports and said:

"He is happy to be there, and I am happy also to be in Paris, in my town. And like people say, a happy fighter is a dangerous fighter so you can expect this kind of fight. That's not because we changed our mind, we are not available to do a war [trash-talk]. He is not this kind of fighter, I'm not this kind of fighter. We are just here to do the job, and we know why we do the job."

Watch the interview below from 4:00:

Ciryl Gane will not want to disappoint fans come Saturday night, and will be looking to bounce back with a strong performance following a defeat to Francis Ngannou in his last fight.

Ciryl Gane believes his style will give him the edge over Tai Tuivasa

Ciryl Gane will be headlining the first-ever UFC event in his home country on Saturday night when he takes on Tai Tuivasa. The fight will see a clash of styles take place, with Tuivasa a self-proclaimed 'brawler', whereas Gane is more of a 'traditional' martial artist.

While speaking to the media ahead of the clash, 'Bon Gamin' expressed confidence that his slick style of fighting will be the difference maker against 'Bam Bam':

"Bon Gamin style, like the footwork. Manage the distance, touch and never get touched. That's it."

Watch the video below from 1:50:

Ciryl Gane previously fought for the UFC heavyweight title against Francis Ngannou. The fight that saw 'Bon Gamin' taste defeat for the first time in his MMA career. However, an impressive performance for the top-ranked Frenchman against Tuivasa could see him fight for a world title again soon.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aziel Karthak