"Is this fight for the Nicest Motherf**ker belt?" - Fans react to clip of UFC Paris headliners Tai Tuivasa and Ciryl Gane striking the 'Shoey' pose in front of the Eiffel Tower

Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa came face-to-face in front of the iconic Eiffel tower ahead of their heavyweight showdown at the Accor Arena in Paris. After the face-off, the pair posed for a friendly 'shoey' and pretended to drink it in front of the camera, much to the delight of fans.

UFC fans were seemingly amused by the mutual show of respect between Gane and Tuivasa, who are gearing up to meet in a high-stakes matchup this Saturday, September 3.

Taking to the comments section, several fans applauded the duo for their class act. However, one user wasn't impressed and expressed his views in a rather salty language. A number of fans also made predictions on how the fight between the two might go on Saturday.

Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa to clash for a potential shot at the heavyweight title at UFC Paris

Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa will headline the UFC Paris card this Saturday. This will be a crucial bout for the heavyweight division, with the winner potentially earning a crack at the heavyweight title.

'Bam Bam' will enter the bout on the back of a five-fight win streak. The Australian finished all of his last five opponents inside two rounds with his most recent win coming over Derrick Lewis via second-round knockout.

Ranked No. 3 in the division, Tuivasa will be eyeing another strong finish this Saturday to stake his claim for a first title shot.

Meanwhile, No.1-ranked Ciryl Gane, who was born and raised in France, will also be determined to produce a statement win in front of his home crowd.

'Bon Gamin' will look to bounce back from his loss to reigning champion Francis Ngannou, which is his sole career loss. A strong performance from Gane could instantly insert him back into the title picture. However, it will be a tough challenge for both fighters.

Both men will aim for a convincing victory this Saturday for a potential shot at the heavyweight crown. The fight is expected to be highly competitive and promises to be nothing short of fireworks.

