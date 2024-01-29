Tom Aspinall seemingly moves on from Jon Jones as he eyes new UFC opponent - "I'm not going to wait forever" 

Tom Aspinall recently revealed that he's ready to move on from his pursuit of the reigning heavyweight champion, Jon Jones.

The British star is eager to return to the octagon rather than wait for Jones to fight Stipe Miocic and then take on the victor. In a recent interview, Aspinall stated that he wants to face the winner of UFC 299's Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida bout in his next fight, which he hopes will take place in Manchester this summer.

While speaking to TNT Sports, the interim heavyweight champion had this to say about his future:

''I know Blaydes has a fight coming up against Almeida, I technically haven't lost to Blaydes in the UFC. I would like to get that one back, and that's what makes sense for me personally right now.''

Aspinall added:

''I'm hearing some strong rumors from some reliable sources that that's [UFC event in Manchester] going to happen. Like I say, if Blaydes takes care of business, which he should, me and him in Manchester would be the best thing. I guess if Almeida wins, it makes sense as well."

Catch Tom Aspinall's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Aspinall understandably wants to run it back with Blaydes, the only fighter who holds a win over him in the UFC. The duo squared off in the main event of UFC London in 2022, but the bout lasted just 15 seconds and ended in anti-climactic fashion after the Brit suffered a leg injury. As such, 'Razor' was awarded a TKO win.

Blaydes and Almeida will lock horns in Miami in March.

Jon Jones criticizes Tom Aspinall for constant callouts

Jon Jones recently criticized Tom Aspinall for repeatedly calling him out and brought up the Englishman's track record as well.

As previously stated, Aspinall was dissatisfied with Jones' decision to skip his title unification bout in favor of a high-profile matchup against Stipe Miocic. 'Bones' has had enough of the interim heavyweight champion's constant jibes and took to X to put him back in his place.

Pointing out Aspinall's résumé, Jones mockingly called him the ''King of England'' and wrote on X:

"Only four recognizable opponents, and already the king of England, must be nice. There will be legendary tales told about you and your infamous callouts."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet