"That's a hostage video" - Joe Rogan explores new suspicions after FBI chiefs Dan Bongino and Kash Patel speak on Jeffrey Epstein case

UFC commentator and podcast owner Joe Rogan recently hosted comedian Ehsan Ahmad on an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience [JRE], where they discussed the infamous Jeffrey Epstein case in light of recent statements made by FBI chiefs Dan Bongino and Kash Patel.

Epstein was charged in 2019 with multiple sex trafficking offenses involving minors; however, he ended up passing away in his jail cell as he awaited trial, and his death was ruled a suicide by the authorities. As time has passed, several people have developed conspiracy theories surrounding his death.

The FBI chiefs stated that the surveillance footage from the Metropolitan Correctional Center shows that Epstein was alone before his death, and the case files did not include any evidence that could point towards a potential homicide.

Rogan displayed the FBI chiefs’ statement video on his big screen and jokingly remarked that it looked like a hostage video. He went on to express skepticism about the official cause of Jeffrey Epstein’s death as stated in the autopsy report.

"That's a hostage video."

Rogan also referenced renowned forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden, who publicly challenged the findings and presented evidence suggesting possible foul play.

"He looked at the autopsy, he looked at what had happened to Epstein's body, and said this is indicative of someone being strangled to death. This kind of breaks in the bones on the neck, this is not what happens when you hang yourself."

He added:

"He said that the mark was also in the wrong place, it's low on the neck. Whereas, if someone [hangs] themselves, the weight of their body, which is killing them, it all goes up to the top of your chin. He said that these injuries are consistent with someone who was strangled."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (17:11):

Joe Rogan is not confident about UFC's potential deal with Netflix

Joe Rogan hosted NFL and Super Bowl champion Aaron Rodgers on JRE, where the two discussed the potential deal between UFC and streaming giant Netflix for the exclusive broadcast rights.

Rogan appeared to pour cold water over the idea, as he wasn't sure about how the pay-per-view format would work on the streaming platform. He said that it would not make sense if the UFC made viewers pay an additional sum to be able to watch the fights on Netflix.

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:30:18):

