"That's where I feel most at home" - Tye Ruotolo fired up to kickstart his 2025 campaign in ONE Championship

Tye Ruotolo suffered a knee injury in 2024 that kept him out of action for the rest of the calendar year, which is why he is eager to remind everyone of his grappling prowess in his impending return on May 2 at ONE Fight Night 31.

Ad

The current ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion will face Dante Leon in front of the Lumpinee Stadium crowd in Bangkok, Thailand, and will try to fend off his challenge for the 26-pound golden belt.

But during his recent appearance on the JitsMagazine YouTube channel, Ruotolo said that he is thrilled to come back to his comfort zone, as he proclaimed:

"I was out for about seven months with a little knee injury. So, I can't wait to be back on the mats. That's where I feel most at home and most comfortable--on the mats and under that ONE platform. So, I'm excited to be back home for sure."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Watch Tye Ruotolo's interview here:

Ad

Aside from attempting to break the tie in his head-to-head score against Leon and defend his 26-pound golden belt for the second time in his reign, the 22-year-old BJJ savant aims to extend his immaculate win streak in ONE Championship to 8-0.

Tye Ruotolo reveals his love for Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium ahead of his return at ONE Fight Night 31

Because fans have given him all the love and appreciation at the Lumpinee Stadium for his incredible performance in the past, the Atos-affiliated athlete said that he has developed a special connection with the legendary venue.

Ad

Ruotolo shared this during his pre-fight interview with the world's largest martial arts organization:

"Yeah. Every time. You know, that's one thing about that stadium, Lumpinee, in Bangkok. I love that place so much."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, which goes down inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anatoly Pimentel Anatoly is an MMA writer with six years of experience. He covers ONE Championship at Sportskeeda, where he has contributed over 1000 pieces. He previously served as the lead MMA writer for BetMGM’s blog.



Anatoly holds a bachelor's degree in communication, which he feels has had a significant impact on his career.



Jon Jones’ submission win over Lyoto Machida at UFC 140 in 2011 got him hooked to MMA. His favorite fighters include Eduard Folayang, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.



Anatoly provides Sportskeeda with exclusive pieces and has previously interviewed the former ONE flyweight MMA world champion, Adriano Moraes. While writing his pieces, he follows an extensive research process, referring only to credible sources like the UFC’s official website, Sherdog, and ESPN. He also likes to provide insights to his readers by keeping in mind important pillars of communication like media literacy and audience dynamics.



Anatoly advocates for a healthy and fit lifestyle by including boxing in his routine. He also loves to travel. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.