"That's where I feel most at home" - Tye Ruotolo fired up to kickstart his 2025 campaign in ONE Championship

Tye Ruotolo suffered a knee injury in 2024 that kept him out of action for the rest of the calendar year, which is why he is eager to remind everyone of his grappling prowess in his impending return on May 2 at ONE Fight Night 31.
The current ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion will face Dante Leon in front of the Lumpinee Stadium crowd in Bangkok, Thailand, and will try to fend off his challenge for the 26-pound golden belt.
But during his recent appearance on the JitsMagazine YouTube channel, Ruotolo said that he is thrilled to come back to his comfort zone, as he proclaimed:
"I was out for about seven months with a little knee injury. So, I can't wait to be back on the mats. That's where I feel most at home and most comfortable--on the mats and under that ONE platform. So, I'm excited to be back home for sure."
Watch Tye Ruotolo's interview here:
Aside from attempting to break the tie in his head-to-head score against Leon and defend his 26-pound golden belt for the second time in his reign, the 22-year-old BJJ savant aims to extend his immaculate win streak in ONE Championship to 8-0.
Tye Ruotolo reveals his love for Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium ahead of his return at ONE Fight Night 31
Because fans have given him all the love and appreciation at the Lumpinee Stadium for his incredible performance in the past, the Atos-affiliated athlete said that he has developed a special connection with the legendary venue.
Ruotolo shared this during his pre-fight interview with the world's largest martial arts organization:
"Yeah. Every time. You know, that's one thing about that stadium, Lumpinee, in Bangkok. I love that place so much."
North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, which goes down inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.